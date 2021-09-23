Coast Guard rescue 3 after vessel capsizes near Red Fish Island

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued three boaters from the water after their vessel capsized Thursday near Red Fish Island, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification from Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 a.m. that a 22-foot pleasure craft had capsized with three people aboard. The boaters were all reportedly wearing life jackets and clinging to the vessel’s hull.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which was overheard by a good Samaritan in the vicinity of the capsized vessel. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew diverted from training to provide air support. A Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Galveston 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat crew and two 29-foot Response Boat–Small crews from Coast Guard Station Galveston and Station Houston also launched to assist.
Once on scene, the helicopter crew vectored the good Samaritan to the capsized vessel via radio. The good Samaritan then pulled the three individuals out of the water and transported them to Eagle Point in San Leon, Texas.
No injuries were reported and the boat has been salvaged and is no longer adrift.
“Through the use of the VHF-FM marine radio on board the good Samaritan’s vessel, we were able to direct them to the vessel’s exact location, resulting in the boaters’ rescue,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Carey, operations unit controller at Sector Houston-Galveston. “Thanks to the good Samaritan’s willingness to help and the great communication with the Coast Guard crews, three people were saved today.”
