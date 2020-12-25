Coast Guard rescue 2 on disabled sailboat in severe weather near Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Coast Guard Station Fort Myers boat crew rescued two people on a 35-foot sailing vessel in severe weather 23 miles offshore of Fort Myers, Florida Friday.
The 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew towed the vessel that had lost its mast and steering back to Rose Marina without any medical concerns.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF Channel 16 call at 10:44 p.m. Thursday from the vessel operator that they had completely lost steering with weather conditions of eight to 11-foot seas and 21 knot winds. A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew also responded.
The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a marine-band radio and safety gear such as life jackets for emergencies.
