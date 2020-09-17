Coast Guard reschedules Columbia River closure in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — In response to the ongoing fire emergency affecting the region, the Oregon Department of Transportation has postponed the I-5 Interstate Bridge Trunnion Replacement Project to keep the highway system as clear as possible for wildfire evacuees.

ODOT is requesting the Coast Guard extends the bridge deviation by two weeks, beginning at 12 a.m., Sept. 22 to 11:59 p.m., Oct. 6 to complete the repair.

Marine traffic will use the bridge’s high span to pass under the bridge, between Pier 5 and Pier 6 (3 white lights over 1 green light) with 72-feet of clearance to the zero water level mark.

The lift span on the northbound bridge cannot be raised while the trunnions and vital bridge parts are replaced.

Recreational boats will not be allowed to transit the safety zone in place near the construction area. Sailboat operators will need to be cognizant of their vertical clearance when passing under the high span.

In the event ODOT is able to complete the work in less time than proposed, the Coast Guard will notify the maritime community as early as possible.

If a mariner stakeholder objects and cannot support the deviation extension request, please email your objection to: d13-smb-d13-bridges@uscg.mil before Thursday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m.

For updates on the bridge replacement project, please consult the main website at: https://www.interstatebridge.org/

