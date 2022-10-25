Coast Guard reports second fatality-free year for Alaska commercial fishing

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard 17th District Commercial Fishing Vessel Safety office reported the second fatality-free commercial fishing season in Alaska for the fiscal year 2022.

The first fatality-free year in the Alaskan fishing industry occurred in 2015.

These statistics are measured in the federal fiscal year, which runs from October 1st through September 30th. An operational fatality is defined as a death occurring as a result of an incident at sea, such as a man overboard, a sunken or lost vessel, or an on-deck accident, to name a few.

“I give most all the credit to the fishing industry when it comes to staying safe and alive,” said Scott Wilwert, Commercial Fishing Vessel Safety Coordinator, Coast Guard 17th District. “The efforts of Coast Guard fishing vessel examiners and maritime training organizations like the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA) and the North Pacific Vessel Owners Association (NPFVOA) also play a vital role in preparing fishermen to survive an incident at sea and utilize the equipment they have onboard during an emergency.”

Fishing vessel owners and operators are reminded of the importance of properly maintaining their vessel’s lifesaving equipment, ensuring that all crewmembers working on deck are wearing personal floatation devices, and conducting regular shipboard drills to maintain the crew’s proficiency at operating shipboard emergency equipment.

“We definitely want to keep this momentum going through calendar year 2022 and beyond,” said Wilwert. “The linear trend of operational fatalities in the commercial fishing industry in Alaska has been steadily downward and we want to continue to work with the industry to keep it that way. Dangers are ever present in the fishing industry and are the reason we’re encouraging mariners to remain vigilant when it comes to crew training and safety.”

The Coast Guard also encourages owners and operators to review and be knowledgeable of the general maintenance and upkeep of their vessels. Minor hull leaks and machinery failures should be properly repaired and documented. Vessel operators need to be fully aware of the operating constraints that may pertain to their vessels, including awareness of the risks of both overloading a vessel, icing, and operating outside the restrictions of their stability letters as well as the crew’s ability.

As a reminder, dockside safety exams became mandatory in 2015 for vessels operating beyond three nautical miles from the territorial sea baseline.

If you are an owner or operator of a fishing vessel that needs or wants a Coast Guard dockside safety exam, one can be scheduled by contacting the nearest Coast Guard Sector or Marine Safety Office below:

Ketchikan: (907) 225-4496

Sitka: (907) 966-5454

Juneau: (907) 463-2448

Valdez: (907) 835-7223

Homer: (907) 235-3292

Kodiak: (907) 486-5918

Unalaska/Dutch Harbor: (907)-581-3466

Anchorage: (907)-428-4179

You can also create a pre-examination custom checklist for your vessel on The Checklist Generator found at: www.fishsafewest.info.