Coast Guard repatriates 99 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 99 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following seven interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 1:40 p.m., about 55 miles southwest of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, Friday, that they rescued migrants from the water after their vessel capsized at approximately 4:30 p.m., 53 miles southwest of Key West.

A good Samaritan reported Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, of a rustic vessel at approximately 10 a.m., about 22 miles south of Long Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, of a rustic vessel at approximately 11:15 a.m., about 35 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard Station Key West’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, Sunday, of a rustic vessel at approximately 2 p.m., about 7 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan reported Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Sunday, of a rustic vessel at approximately 3:45 p.m., about 15 miles south of Tavernier.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 Hercules law enforcement aircrew, Sunday, of a rustic vessel at approximately 5 p.m., about 20 miles southwest of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

“The Coast Guard and our partners have increased air and surface patrols in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez, Coast Guard Seventh District. “These waterways are dangerous, unpredictable and the risk for loss of life is great.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,952 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

