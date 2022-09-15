Coast Guard repatriates 99 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 99 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a disabled sailing vessel, Saturday, at approximately 4 p.m., about 20 miles southeast of Government Cut.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 9:45 a.m, about 30 miles south of Islamorada.

Coast Guard Cutter Diligence’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 12:50 a.m., about 15 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Manowar’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 8:10 a.m., about 30 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 2 a.m., about 30 miles south of Lower Matecumbe Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Diligence’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 11:15 a.m., about 15 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 11:20 a.m., about 45 miles south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., about 50 miles south of Dry Tortugas.

“Tropical Storm Fiona is formed and will have impacts across the Caribbean,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven. “If people chose to attempt to illegally migrate to the U.S. this time it won’t be a matter of if lives are lost, but when.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,689 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

