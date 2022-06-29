Coast Guard repatriates 98 people to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 98 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Wednesday, after being rescued approximately 40 miles southeast of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan reported to Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., that the overloaded sailing vessel had their mast down and was disabled. There were men, women, and children reported on the vessel.

“The Coast Guard and our partners will continue to vigilantly patrol, detect, intercept and deter unsafe voyages,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 6,114 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

