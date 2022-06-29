Coast Guard repatriates 98 people to Haiti

Coast Guard Station Islamorada and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat crews stop an overloaded Haitian sailing vessel approximately 40 miles southeast of Islamorada, Florida, June 25, 2022. The people were repatriated to Haiti on June 29, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Islamorada)

Coast Guard Station Islamorada and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat crews stop an overloaded Haitian sailing vessel approximately 40 miles southeast of Islamorada, Florida, June 25, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Islamorada)

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 98 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Wednesday, after being rescued approximately 40 miles southeast of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan reported to Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., that the overloaded sailing vessel had their mast down and was disabled. There were men, women, and children reported on the vessel.

“The Coast Guard and our partners will continue to vigilantly patrol, detect, intercept and deter unsafe voyages,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 6,114 Haitian migrants compared to:

  • 1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
  • 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
  • 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

