Coast Guard repatriates 95 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew repatriated 95 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 7 p.m., near Marathon Humps, Marathon.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded, rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 8:15 a.m., about 22 miles south of Long Key.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 5 p.m., about 30 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 10:15 p.m., about 20 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

“The possibility of being stopped by the Coast Guard crews while illegally migrating through the Caribbean Sea is high,” said Lt. Simon JuulHindsgaul, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Don’t take to the sea, chose a legal way to immigrate to another country.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,319 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

