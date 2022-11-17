Coast Guard repatriates 95 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culberston’s crew repatriated 95 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 7:20 p.m., about 30 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 20 miles southeast of Key Largo.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 10 miles south of Tavernier.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Monday, at approximately 3:20 p.m., about 1 mile south of Boot Key.

Coast Guard Cutter William Flores’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 8:50 a.m., about 3 miles south of Loggerhead Key.

“Taking to the sea in unsafe, rustic vessels puts your life at risk,” said Lt. Peter Hutchison, Coast Guard District Seven. “When stopped, you will be repatriated to your country of origin or departure.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,005 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.