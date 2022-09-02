Coast Guard repatriates 95 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 95 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel with illegal migrants aboard, August 25, at 3:15 p.m., about 44 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

A Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Monday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., about 20 miles south of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 11 a.m., about 48 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Tuesday, at approximately 9 p.m., about 21 miles south of Saddlebunch Keys.

“Coast Guard crews maintain an active presence with air and sea assets every day through the Florida Straits to help save lives by removing people from unsafe environments,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tanner Stiehl, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Our crews help prevent people from losing their lives on these dangerous attempts.””

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,086 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

