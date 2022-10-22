Coast Guard repatriates 94 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 94 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following four interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Dependable’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic sailing vessel, Monday, at approximately 1:15 p.m., about 12 miles south of Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

Coast Guard Cutter Confidence’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Tuesday, at approximately, 10:45 a.m., about 25 miles northeast of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 2 p.m., about 30 miles south of Islamorada.

Coast Guard Confidence’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an overloaded vessel, Wednesday, at approximately, 4:30 a.m., about 10 miles south of Crocker Reef.

“Taking to the sea on overloaded, rustic vessels is dangerous and unsafe,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven. “Use a safe and legal means of coming to the United States.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 921 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

