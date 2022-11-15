Coast Guard repatriates 91 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew repatriated 91 Cubans to Cuba, Sunday and Monday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 15 miles north of Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 15 miles north of Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 10:40 a.m., about 20 miles southeast of Key Colony Beach.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant raft, Saturday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., about 35 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

“Please reconsider before taking to the sea,” said Lt. E’bria Karega, Coast Guard District Seven. “It’s often very dangerous.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,920 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

