Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated 90 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of people in the water, Wednesday, at approximately 4 p.m., about 2 miles south of Key West. The people stated they entered the water after their vessel’s engine began smoking.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at 6:15 p.m., about 29 miles south of Saddlebunch Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at 8:15 p.m., about 26 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter William Flores’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., about 32 miles south of Long Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Thursday, at approximately 8 p.m., about 46 miles south of Key West.

“The Coast Guard is maintaining a heavy maritime presence to detect and interdict anyone attempting to illegally migrate by sea in the Florida Straits and Caribbean region” said Lt. Paul Puddington, Coast Guard Seventh District. “These voyages are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous. No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels in unpredictable seas.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,614 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.