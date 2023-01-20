Coast Guard repatriates 90 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Angela Mcshan’s crews repatriated 90 people to Cuba, Friday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., about 5 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 15 miles southeast of Lower Matecumbe Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 4:15 p.m., about 10 miles south of Duck Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 5:20 p.m., about 15 miles south of Rodriguez Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Confidence’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 10:15 p.m., about 25 miles south of Bahia Honda State Park.

“We urge all people to use safe and legal ways of coming to the U.S.,” said Lt. E’bria Karega, Coast Guard District Seven. “Please, don’t take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,183 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.