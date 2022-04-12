Coast Guard repatriates 89 people to Haiti

Apr 12th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Venturous' small boat crew ferries Haitians voluntarily wanting to leave an unsafe vessel to the cutter, approximately 17 miles northeast of Punta Maisi, Cuba, April 9, 2022. The people were repatriated to Haiti on April 12, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Venturous)

Coast Guard Cutter Venturous’ small boat crew ferries Haitians voluntarily wanting to leave an unsafe vessel to the cutter, approximately 17 miles northeast of Punta Maisi, Cuba, April 9, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Venturous)

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Venturous’ crew repatriated 89 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, after being stopped approximately 17 miles northeast of Punta Maisi, Cuba.

Venturous’ crew spotted the overloaded vessel and when a deployed small boat crew arrived on scene, the people asked to be taken off the vessel.

There were 53 males and 36 females including minors.

“Families are voluntarily asking to come off these unsafe vessels because the risk for loss of life is great,” said Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,127 Haitian migrants compared to:

  • 1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
  • 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
  • 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags:

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.