Coast Guard repatriates 89 people to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Venturous’ crew repatriated 89 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, after being stopped approximately 17 miles northeast of Punta Maisi, Cuba.

Venturous’ crew spotted the overloaded vessel and when a deployed small boat crew arrived on scene, the people asked to be taken off the vessel.

There were 53 males and 36 females including minors.

“Families are voluntarily asking to come off these unsafe vessels because the risk for loss of life is great,” said Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,127 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

