Coast Guard repatriates 89 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew repatriated 89 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following seven interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of people in the water, Sunday, at approximately 7 a.m., about 1 mile south of Fort Zachary Taylor Beach. Coast Guard search crews recovered one body deceased.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8 p.m., about 76 miles southwest of Marquesas Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8:15 p.m., about 17 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Sexton’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel partially submerged, Monday, at approximately 6 a.m., about 9 miles south of Boot Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Sexton’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 68 miles south of Key West. The crew reported one person deceased.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of people in the water, Tuesday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 60 miles south of Boca Chica.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 5:15 p.m., about 11 miles south of Marquesas Key.

“Since Oct. 1, 2021, the Coast Guard has recorded 39 confirmed deaths from people illegally migrating in unsafe, overloaded and rustic vessels,” said Coast Guard Chief of Response Capt. Benjamin Golightly, Coast Guard District Seven. “Seek a safe, legal way to immigrate rather than enduring the dangers of the high seas because even one death is too many.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,691 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.