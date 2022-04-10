Coast Guard repatriates 88 people to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Thetis’ crew repatriated 88 people to Haiti Sunday after being interdicted Tuesday approximately 18 miles north of Sagua La Grande, Cuba.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of the grossly overloaded vessel. When cutter crew arrived on scene, they reported the vessel was also taking on water.

There were 62 males and 26 females on the vessel all reported in good health.

“We ask families in the U.S. not to encourage their loved ones in Haiti to make this dangerous journey,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “The risk for loss of life is great on these unsafe vessels.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,060 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

