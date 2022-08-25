Coast Guard repatriates 88 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crew repatriated 88 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Saturday, at approximately 7 a.m., about 26 miles southwest of Dry Tortugas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Monday, at 9:45 a.m., about 16 miles east of Key Largo.

An Air Station Miami HC-144’s aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Monday, at 10:50 a.m., about 29 miles south of Man Key.

An Air Station Miami HC-144’s aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Monday, at 4:15 p.m., about 39 miles south of Summerland Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1 a.m., about 25 miles south of Havana, Cuba.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Tuesday, at 1:10 a.m., about 17 miles south of Boca Chica.

Coast Guard Cutter Rober Yered’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 5 p.m., about 18 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 28 mile south of Sugarloaf Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 10 p.m., about 46 mile south of Key West.

“Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to patrol the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona Passages,” said Lt. E’bria Karega, Coast Guard District Seven. “The goal is to keep people safe and avoid loss of life resulting from these dangerous voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,614 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

