Coast Guard repatriates 86 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 86 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following seven interdictions off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a blue and white rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 6 a.m., about 30 miles south of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 7:45 a.m., about 8 miles south of Plantation Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 10 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., about 35 miles southeast of Caesar’s Creek, Key Largo.

A Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., about 25 miles south of Key West.

A Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Tuesday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., about 40 miles south of Long Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 9 miles south of Woman Key.

“We urge families in the United States to encourage their loved ones to migrate legally,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “Illegally crossing the unpredictable Florida Straits in rustic, makeshift vessels is very dangerous and can result in loss of life.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,779 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

