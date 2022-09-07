Coast Guard repatriates 85 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crews repatriated 85 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., about 58 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at 7:30 p.m., about 46 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at 8:30 p.m., about 51 miles south of Long Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., about 37 miles south of Long Key.

“The Coast Guard is maintaining a heavy maritime presence to detect and interdict anyone attempting to illegally migrate by sea in the Florida Straits and Caribbean region,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard Seventh District. “These voyages are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous. No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels in unpredictable seas.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,392 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

