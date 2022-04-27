Coast Guard repatriates 84 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 84 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following five interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, April 17, at approximately 3:30 p.m., about 7 miles south of Boot Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, April 17, at approximately 5:30 p.m., about 23 miles southwest of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, April 18, at approximately 9 a.m., about 17 miles south of Marathon.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, April 18, at approximately 12:30 p.m., about 52 miles southwest of Marathon.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, April 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m., about 44 miles south of Marathon.

“These voyages are dangerous on makeshift, rustic vessels without food, water, or safety equipment,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven Legal. “Our air and surface crews, along with our local and federal law enforcement partners, work together every day maintaining an active presence through the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward passages to help save lives by deterring these voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,446 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

