Coast Guard repatriates 84 Haitians

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s crew repatriated 84 Haitians to Haitian authorities, Tuesday, following two interdictions of undocumented migrants.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders Sunday, at about 1:50 p.m., of an overloaded sail freighter approximately 43 miles south of Turk and Caicos Island.

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier’s crewmembers notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders Thursday, at about 12 a.m., of an overloaded sail freighter approximately 60 miles east of Punta De Maisi, Cuba.

In both interdictions, the migrants were removed from their vessels due to safety of life at sea concerns.

“The Coast Guard is significantly increasing its patrols of the Windward Pass and the approaches to the southeastern United States to interdict and rescue migrants found aboard grossly overloaded, unseaworthy vessels,” said Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson, Coast Guard District Seven Commander. “These illegal voyages are always dangerous and often deadly. We are working closely with our DHS and DOD partners to prevent these illegal migrant ventures and protect migrants from unscrupulous smugglers. Anyone attempting to enter the U.S. illegally by sea should expect to be repatriated once interdicted.”

“Air and Marine Operations remains committed to our partners and the integrated enforcement strategy that we execute every day,” stated John Priddy, Executive Director of AMO Southeast Region. “We maintain our enforcement posture, and work together with our DHS and DOD partners every day to protect America.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 1577 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.