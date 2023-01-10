Coast Guard repatriates 83 people to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Bear’s crew repatriated 83 Haitians to Haiti, Monday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet rescue crew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Jan. 2, at approximately 7 p.m., about 21 miles east of Hobe Sound.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., about 5 miles east of Key Largo.

There were men, women and children on the vessel.

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews continue to patrol the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona passages,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “These ventures are extremely dangerous and could cost you your life.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 1,199 Haitian migrants compared to:

7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

