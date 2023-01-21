Coast Guard repatriates 83 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Angela Mcshan’s crews repatriated 83 people to Cuba, Saturday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Confidence’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., about 30 miles south of Bahia Honda State Park.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 1:50 p.m., about 75 miles south of Dry Tortugas.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., about 25 miles north of Mariel, Cuba.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 3:50 p.m., about 30 miles northeast of Havana, Cuba.

“Trying to land in the U.S. by sea can make people ineligible for parole opportunities, and you will be repatriated to your country of origin or departure,” said Lt. Matt Miller, Coast Guard District Seven. “Coast Guard and partner agency air and sea crews patrol all day, every day to ensure people return to their families alive. ”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,183 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

