Coast Guard repatriates 83 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew repatriated 83 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 12:10 p.m., about 50 miles south of Grassy Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., about 45 miles south of Grassy Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., about 20 miles south of Dry Tortugas.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 50 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard Cutter Walnut’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 7:15 a.m., about 7 miles south of Woman Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at 8:15 a.m., about 10 miles south of Lower Matecombe Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at 10:45 a.m., about 14 miles south of Duck Key.

“Seek safe and legal routes of coming to the U.S.,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven. “The Coast Guard, along with our partners, will continue to stop illegal migration at sea and return people to their country of origin or departure.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,702 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

