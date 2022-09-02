Coast Guard repatriates 83 Haitians to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless’ crew repatriated 83 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, following an interdiction 22 miles east of Cuba.

The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer crew notified Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders, Monday, at approximately 9 p.m., of a grossly overloaded sailing vessel with men, women and children aboard.

Boat crews from the Spencer and Dauntless transferred the people from the sailing vessel to the Dauntless.

No injuries were reported.

“Illegally migrating to the U.S. in an overloaded, unsound vessel is exceedingly dangerous and puts you and your loved one’s lives at risk,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard District Seven. “The Coast Guard’s highest priority is preventing the tragic loss of life at sea.”

Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 7,173 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

