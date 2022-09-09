Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crews repatriated 82 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Friday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., about 1 mile south of Bud N’ Mary’s Marina. It was reported one person died when the vessel sank due to it being overloaded and unsafe.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Sunday, at 1 p.m., about 40 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at 10 a.m., about 18 miles south of Boca Grande.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at 10:30 a.m., about 54 miles south of Marquesas Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at 3:15 p.m., about 67 miles southwest of Boca Grande.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 6:20 p.m., about 16 miles southwest of Key West.

“The sea is unforgiving and attempting to depart Cuba to reach the United States in an irregular and unsafe manner is not only dangerous but may result in loss of life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Newmeyer, Coast Guard District Seven. “Please use safe and legal processes to enter the U.S.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,421 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

