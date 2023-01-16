Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Angela Mcshan’s crews repatriated 82 people to Cuba, Monday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Jan. 8, at approximately 9 a.m., about 10 miles east of Sunny Isles.

Coast Guard Cutter Confidence’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Jan. 9, at approximately 4:30 p.m., about 25 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Jan. 9, at approximately 5:30 p.m., about 55 miles south of Marathon.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 8:15 p.m., about 30 miles south of Islamorada.

Coast Guard Cutter Dependable’s crew Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 8:45 a.m., about 10 miles southeast of Lower Matecumbe.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 6:50 a.m., 15 miles south of Marquesas Key.

“New legal pathways to enter the United States were announced by the White House and Department of Homeland Security,” said Cmdr. Jorge Valente, Coast Guard District Seven. “We urge all people to use the safe and legal means available to travel to the United States and not take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,962 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

