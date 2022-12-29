Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba 

MIAMI — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. repatriated 82 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Dec. 19, at approximately 1 p.m., about 20 miles north of Holguin, Cuba.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., about 35 miles north of Marquesas.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. crew’s alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Friday, at approximately 3 a.m., about 6 miles south of Marathon.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 8 a.m., about 25 miles east of Sands Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 17 miles north of Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. crew’s alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Friday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 9 miles south of Long Key.

“Taking to the sea on overloaded, rustic vessels is dangerous and may cost you your life,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Use a safe and legal avenue to come to the United States.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,884 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

