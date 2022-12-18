Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba 

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.s’ crew repatriated 82 Cubans to Cuba, Sunday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 9 p.m., about 15 miles southeast of Caesar Creek.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 8:45 a.m., about 1 mile south of Sugarloaf Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a capsized migrant vessel and people in the water, Thursday, at approximately 4:20 p.m., about 85 miles southwest of Key West. All were rescued.

Coast Guard Cutter Bernard Webber’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., about 20 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 11 a.m., about 30 miles southeast of Tavernier Key.

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews are out in full force off the Florida coast doing our best to stop illegal migration at sea,” said Lt. j.g Nicholas Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven. “Don’t take to the sea. Instead, use legal means of coming to the U.S.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,450 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

