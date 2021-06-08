Coast Guard repatriates 82 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — The Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew repatriated 82 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following eight interdictions south of the Florida Keys.

A Station Islamorada law enforcement team launched at approximately 11 a.m., May 30, after a good Samaritan reported seeing three people on a blue, 16-foot vessel. All three were transferred to the station’s boat and reported in good health. One person was brought to shore for additional screening.

A Coast Guard Cutter Valiant law enforcement team launched at approximately 3:30 a.m., Thursday, and interdicted a blue, 20-foot vessel with 31 people aboard. They were transferred to the cutter and reported in good health.

A Station Marathon law enforcement team launched at approximately 1:30 p.m., Thursday, after a good Samaritan reported seeing a yellow and white 14-foot vessel with three people aboard. All three were transferred to the station’s boat and reported in good health.

A Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore law enforcement team launched at approximately 4:30 a.m., Friday, and interdicted a vessel with seven people aboard. The people were transferred to the cutter and reported in good health.

A Coast Guard Cutter Valiant law enforcement team launched at approximately 6:30 a.m., Friday, and interdicted a vessel with 23 people aboard that was taking on water. The people were transferred to the cutter and reported in good health. One person was brought to shore for further investigation.

A Coast Guard Cutter Valiant law enforcement team launched at approximately 9:30 a.m., Friday, and interdicted a vessel with 10 people aboard. They were transferred to the cutter and reported in good health.

At approximately the same time Friday, a Station Key West law enforcement team launched for a 15-foot vessel with four people aboard. They were transferred to the station’s boat and reported in good health.

A Station Marathon law enforcement team launched at approximately 1:30 p.m., Friday, after a good Samaritan reported seeing a white and brown vessel with three people aboard. All three were transferred to the station’s boat and reported in good health.

“The repatriation of these migrants highlight the unity of effort required with many of our key partners as we work together to intercept these unsafe migration attempts into the United States,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, Coast Guard Seventh District public affairs officer. “These voyages are often on very unseaworthy vessels and the dangers of these trips can be deadly.”

Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 399 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

