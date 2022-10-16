Coast Guard repatriates 80 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters William Flores and Paul Clark crews’ repatriated 80 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday and Sunday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., about 60 miles south of Sugarloaf Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., about 20 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami law enforcement airplane crew alerted Sector Key West of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately, 1:30 p.m., about 30 miles southwest of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami law enforcement airplane crew alerted Sector Key West of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately, 2:15 p.m., about 30 miles southeast of Marathon.

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Tavernier Creek Marina.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 9:15 a.m., about 20 miles south of Key West.

“Choose a safe and legal path when coming to the U.S. so families are not wondering where their loved ones are when they choose to illegally migrate,” said Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard District Seven.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 388 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

