Coast Guard repatriates 80 people to Cuba 

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew repatriated 80 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., about 14 miles south of Key Largo.

Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Tuesday, at approximately 2 p.m., about 38 miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement boat crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 4 miles south of Boot Key.

A Coast Guard Station Marathon law enforcement boat crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Wednesday, at approximately 4 p.m., about 5 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 5 p.m., about 2 miles south of Boot Key.

“These voyages are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Sea and weather conditions can change at a moments notice and cost you your life.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,076 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

