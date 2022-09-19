Coast Guard repatriates 78 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew repatriated 78 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following several interdictions off Cuba, Bahamas and Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Thursday, at 2 p.m., about 17 miles west of Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at 8:30 a.m., about 1 mile south of Marathon.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a makeshift vessel, Saturday, at approximately 3:40 p.m., about 7 miles west of Marquesas Keys.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 28 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 9 p.m., about 23 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

“These voyages are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard Seventh District. “No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels, especially during adverse weather conditions in already unpredictable seas.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,689 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.