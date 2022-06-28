Coast Guard repatriates 77 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 77 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following several interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 10:20 a.m., about 17 miles east of Blackwater Sound.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 4:10 p.m., about 51 miles south of Ramrod Key.

A Coast Guard Station Marathon rescue boat alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at 6:25 p.m., about 6 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 9:20 a.m., about 12 miles south of Marathon.

“Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies continue to patrol the Florida Straits maintaining a presence with air and sea assets each and every day,” said Lt. Connor Ives, U.S. Coast Guard District Seven. “We will continue to put a high priority on patrolling offshore to prevent illegal migration, save lives by removing migrants from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal migrant activity.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2967 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

