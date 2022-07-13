Coast Guard repatriates 77 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated 77 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following several interdictions off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 2 p.m., about 12 miles east of Key Largo.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., about 29 miles southeast of Plantation Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., about 61 miles south of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, at approximately 4 p.m., about 56 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 9:15 a.m., about 35 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 5:10 p.m., about 71 miles southeast of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 3:45 p.m., about 74 miles south of Key West.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., about 69 miles south of Key West.

“Coast Guard crews maintain an active presence with air and sea assets every day through the Florida Straits to help save lives by removing people from unsafe environments,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Our crews help prevent people from losing their lives in these dangerous attempts.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,369 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

