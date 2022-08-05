Coast Guard repatriates 76 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 76 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., about 73 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Monday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., about 14 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 10 a.m., about 5 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 8:20 a.m., about 7 miles south of Key West.

“Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to patrol the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona Passages,” said Lt. E’bria Karega, Coast Guard District Seven. “The goal is to keep people safe and avoid casualties resulting from these dangerous voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,739 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

