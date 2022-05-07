Coast Guard repatriates 75 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 75 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following three interdictions off the Florida Keys.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, April 30, at approximately 1 p.m., about 10 miles south of Boca Chica Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 5 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic raft, Tuesday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., about 9 miles south of Ramrod Key.

“The risk for loss of life is great when attempting these illegal migrations in unpredictable seas and on unsafe, rustic vessels,” said Lt. E’Bria Karega, Coast Guard District Seven legal.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,609 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

