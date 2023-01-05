Coast Guard repatriates 75 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew repatriated 75 migrants to Cuba, Wednesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Friday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 22 miles south of Plantation Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Maple’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 11 p.m., about 16 miles south of Duck Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 9 a.m., about 16 miles southeast of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m., about 94 miles southwest of Marquesas.

“Coast Guard crews continue to interdict overloaded and unsafe migrant ventures to stop illegal migration at sea,” said Lt. j.g. Nicholas Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven. “Don’t take to the sea, use safe and legal processes of coming to the U.S.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,153 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

