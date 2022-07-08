Coast Guard repatriates 74 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew repatriated 74 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following several interdictions off the coasts of the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at 1:20 a.m., about 63 miles east of Marathon.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 2 a.m., about 20 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic sail vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., about 7 miles south of Stock Island.

A Coast Guard Station Key West law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, approximately 9 a.m., about 3 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, approximately 5:45 p.m., about 18 miles northwest of Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel Wednesday, at approximately 11:15 p.m., about 7 miles south of Marquesas Key.

“Families and friends, please encourage loved ones to seek a safe and legal path to the United States,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard District Seven. “Migrating illegally in vessels without life jackets or safety equipment raises the risk of losing your life at sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,067 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

