Coast Guard repatriates 74 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culberston’s crew repatriated 74 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Thursday, at approximately 6:15 p.m. about 50 miles south of Rodriguez Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Saturday, at approximately 1:45 p.m., about 30 miles southeast of Plantation Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., about 50 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew alerted Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 11:45 p.m. about 10 miles southeast of Government Cut.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8:05 p.m. about 5 miles south of Boca Grande.

Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culberton’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 10 p.m., about 20 miles south of Marquesas Key.

“Coast Guard and our partners are doing our best to save people before the sea claims a life,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,005 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.