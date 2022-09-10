Coast Guard repatriates 74 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 74 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Coast Guard Station Marathon law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Aug. 30, at approximately 2:40 a.m., about 32 miles south of Boot Key. One suspected smuggler was taken into custody for further questioning.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sept. 1, at approximately 4 p.m., in the vicinity of Hollywood Beach.

Coast Guard Cutter Manowar’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Tuesday, at 3:50 a.m., about 7 miles south of Long Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 8:15 a.m., about 10 miles south of Islamorada.

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 9 a.m., about 9 miles south of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 11:45 a.m., about 20 miles south of Marathon.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West Watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., about 17 miles south of Key Largo.

“Paying smugglers endangers your loved ones and results in even greater risk crossing the Florida Straits,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Please use safe and legal means to enter the U.S.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,456 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.