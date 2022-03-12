Coast Guard repatriates 74 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 74 people to Cuba, Saturday, following four interdictions of undocumented migrants due to safety of life at sea concerns.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at about 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, of a vessel approximately 15 miles south of Key West.

A CBP AMO flight crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at about 1:45 p.m., Thursday, of a vessel approximately 25 miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

Kathleen Moore’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders at about 4:15 p.m., Thursday, of a vessel approximately 45 miles south of Duck Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft, flight crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday of a vessel approximately 20 miles south of Key West.

“Coast Guard crews and our partners patrol the Florida Straits, the Windward and Mona Passages, maintaining an active presence with air and sea assets,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, Coast Guard Air Station commanding officer. ” Working together, our crews help prevent people from losing their lives by removing them from these unsafe voyages.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 921 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.