Coast Guard repatriates 71 people to Cuba 

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crews repatriated 71 Cubans to Cuba, Thursday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 11 a.m., about 15 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 4 a.m., about 10 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 2:45 p.m., about 10 miles south of Boot Key.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 12:15 p.m., about 40 miles south of Key West.

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews are patrolling the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona Passages to prevent tragic loss of life from these dangerous and illegal maritime voyages,” said Lt. j.g. Nicholas Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven. “Please, don’t take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,982 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.