Coast Guard repatriates 71 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew repatriated 71 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 17 miles south of Duck Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 31 miles south of Upper Matecumbe Key.

Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Friday, at approximately 7 p.m., about 15 miles south of Islamorada.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., about 25 miles southwest of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m., about 51 miles west of Marquesas.

Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Saturday, at approximately 5 p.m., about 23 miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

“Coast Guard crews are patrolling the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona passages to rescue and repatriate those attempting to illegally enter the United States on overloaded, unsafe vessels,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Beal, Coast Guard District Seven. “Don’t take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,153 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

