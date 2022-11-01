Coast Guard repatriates 69 people to the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard repatriated 69 Dominican Republic nationals to the Dominican Republic between Saturday and Monday, following multiple illegal voyage vessel interdictions in the Mona Passage.

The interdictions are the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG.

A Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector San Juan watchstanders of a rustic vessel at 7:47 p.m. Saturday, approximately 26 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez crew interdicted a grossly overloaded 30-foot makeshift vessel and safely embarked all passengers.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Multirole Enforcement Aircraft aircrew alerted Sector San Juan watchstanders of an overloaded vessel at 8:22 p.m. Friday, about 50 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley crew interdicted a 40-foot makeshift vessel and safely embarked all passengers.

“The Coast Guard’s main priority is to safeguard lives at sea,” said Capt. Jose E. Díaz, Sector San Juan commander. “These voyages are extremely dangerous and we urge anyone thinking of taking part in one that they do not take to the sea. Anyone who is interdicted must realize they could also face possible prosecution and be returned to their country of origin or departure.”

From October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022, the Coast Guard carried out 88 illegal voyage interdictions in the Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico. Interdicted during this period, are 2,273 non-U.S. citizens including 1,705 Dominicans, 444 Haitians, four Cubans, two Ecuadorians, 67 Venezuelans, 12 Uzbeks, two Iranians, one Colombian, one Spaniard and 35 of unknown nationalities.

Cutters Heriberto Hernandez and Donald Horsley are 154-foot fast response cutters homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

