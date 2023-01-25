Coast Guard repatriates 69 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crews repatriated 69 people to Cuba, Wednesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel, Sunday, at approximately 2:10 p.m., about 5 miles southeast of John Pennekamp Park.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a wooden vessel, Sunday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., about 25 miles south of Sugar Loaf Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 9:06 p.m., about 18 miles north of Matanzas, Cuba.

“Illegally migrating to the U.S. is treacherous, and you may lose your life in the transit,” said Lt. Matt Miller, Coast Guard District Seven. “Use safe and legal means available to come to the United States.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,321 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

