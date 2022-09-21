Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 68 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday, following three interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Sunday, at approximately 9:45 a.m., about 20 miles southeast of Rodriguez Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 12:11 p.m., about 9 miles south of Marquesas Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., about 15 miles southwest of Key West.

“Illegally migrating on rustic, makeshift vessels without safety equipment such as a life jacket is dangerous,” said Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Risking your lives during these venture causes loved ones unnecessary anxiety from not knowing if you are safe or lost at sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,689 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

