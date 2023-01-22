Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crews repatriated 68 people to Cuba, Sunday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Legare’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 6:20 p.m., about 15 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a wooden vessel, Friday, at approximately 8:20 a.m., about 5 miles southeast of Dry Tortugas.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., about 50 miles southwest of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter James’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., about 25 miles south of Big Pine Key.

“Coast Guard and partner agency air and sea crews patrol all day, every day to ensure people return to their families alive.” said Lt. Cmdr. Tanner Stiehl, Coast Guard District Seven. “Use safe and legal means available to come to the United States.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,183 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.