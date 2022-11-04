Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 68 Cubans to Cuba, Friday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 11 a.m., about 10 miles off Key Largo.

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a homemade vessel, Monday, at 2:40 p.m., about 50 miles south of Marquesas Key.

A Station Marathon law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a homemade vessel, Monday, at 3 p.m., about 9 miles south of Ohio Key.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic sailing vessel, Monday, at 6:15 p.m., about 20 miles south of Plantation Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Forward’s crew alerted Sector Key West of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., about 20 miles south of Lois Key.

“Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies are encountering and rescuing people further away from shore,” said Capt. Ben Golightly, chief of response, Coast Guard District Seven. “These vessels are not constructed to survive the crossing, putting more lives at risk and some even losing their lives at sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,374 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative.

